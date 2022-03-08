Advertisement

Margaret J. “Bunny” Darnell(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret J. “Bunny” Darnell will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Midway Baptist Church, with Dr. Michael Bird, Dr. Keith Grubbs, and Reverend Wayne Edwards officiating. Interment will be held at Hopewell Cemetery in Kemper County. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Bunny, age 74, of Meridian passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Rush Foundation Hospital.

Bunny was a 1965 graduate of Tupelo High School and attended the University of Mississippi. She retired from State Farm Insurance after 36 years of service as a Claims Specialist and earned the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation. Bunny was an active member of Midway Baptist Church for 40 years, where she taught Sunday School, served on the Hospitality and Bereavement committees, and was the coordinator of the church prayer chain. Bunny will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, church member, and friend.

Survivors include her children, Angel Copeland (David) of Enterprise, Tad Campbell (Laura) of Bailey, Courtney Hatcher (Andy) of Collinsville, and Allen Darnell (Melinda) of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Ashley Buri Jackson, Morgan Jackson, Emily Klem (Leo), Lindsey Followell (Rev. Kyle), Bethany Smith (Rev. Dalton), Haley Moulds (Daniel), Caleb Mercer (Emily), Dr. Joshua Campbell (Ashley), AnnaLaura Campbell, Jaxon Hatcher, and Wyatt Hatcher; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Butch Bratton (Carlan); sisters-in-law, Lynne Bratton, Kathye Howard (Tommy), and Jean Hart; and numerous extended family members and precious friends.

Bunny was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 31 years, Malcolm A. Darnell, Sr.; daughter, Kimberly Darnell Jackson; parents, A.E. and Marion Bratton; brothers, Al Bratton and Barry Bratton; and nephews, Bobby Bratton and Ben Bratton.

Pallbearers will be Dr. Joshua Campbell, Caleb Mercer, Jaxon Hatcher, Wyatt Hatcher, Rev. Kyle Followell, Leo Klem, Rev. Dalton Smith, and Daniel Moulds. Honorary pallbearers will be Davy Jones, Charles Hutcheson, Charles Higginbotham, Dale Nicholas, Joe Ramia, and Ernie Sloan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Bunny be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and/or to the Benevolence Fund at Midway Baptist Church (4579 Old 8th Street Road, Meridian, Mississippi 39307).

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Midway Baptist Church and one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday.

