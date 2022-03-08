Advertisement

Ms Jeannine J. Leach

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Memorial services for Ms Jeannine J. Leach of Union will be held 10 am, Saturday, March 19, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Union. Rev. Jack Foster and Rev. Mike Gunter will officiate.

Ms. Leach, 92 died Tuesday, March 8 at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian.

After retiring from the State of Mississippi, as an English teacher for 30 years, Ms. Leach established a children’s mission in Honduras. She served as a missionary to the children’s mission for over 40 years. She came home from her last trip to Honduras on September 11, 2019. However, the children’s mission that she established is ongoing today.

Survivors include:

2 Sons: Sammy Leach of Union and Ken Leach, Jr. of Union

5 Grandchildren: Tyler Leach and Davis Leach of Columbus, Leah Walker (Ricky) of Decatur, Amanda Cleveland (Britt) of Union and Madison Golson (Harrison) of Greenville, South Carolina

7 Great Grandchildren

1 Niece: Ruth Ann Brummitt of North Carolina

Ms. Leach was preceded in death by one daughter, Gayle Miles.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119 Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

Milling Funeral Home

