Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old McComb man with medical condition

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation needs your help to find a missing man.

MBI issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Willie D. Caston.

He is six feet three inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Sunday, March 6, on Old Highway 24 Extension in Pike County.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black beanie hat, and white ankle socks.

Family members say Willie D. Caston suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information on where Caston could be, contact Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-2323.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.