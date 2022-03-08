Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old McComb man with medical condition

Willie Caston, 66
Willie Caston, 66(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation needs your help to find a missing man.

MBI issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Willie D. Caston.

He is six feet three inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Sunday, March 6, on Old Highway 24 Extension in Pike County.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black beanie hat, and white ankle socks.

Family members say Willie D. Caston suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information on where Caston could be, contact Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-2323.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians confirmed the deaths of two people in Newton County are...
Two deaths in Newton County under investigation
One person shot in Meridian.
Two Sunday shootings in Meridian, one killed
No major injuries were reported in the crash.
High-speed chase leads to accident, one suspect in custody
21-year-old Quadarius Short died from a gunshot wound to the chest in what police said is the...
MPD: First murder of the year under investigation
The man killed in a double shooting over the weekend in Jasper County has been identified.
Man killed in weekend double shooting in Jasper Co. identified

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union meet ahead of deadline to salvage 162-game season
Gov. Kay Ivey signed six pro-military bills into Alabama law Tuesday.
Gov. Ivey signs 6 military-friendly bills into Alabama law
Low pressure brings us more rain today
Low pressure brings us more rain today
PREGNANCY PARTNERSHIP
PREGNANCY PARTNERSHIP
MHS girls head coach Faulkner was the final one to climb the ladder and cut off the rest of the...
Lady Cats honored with ceremony at MHS