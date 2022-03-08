Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: Meridian Lady Cats basketball

By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Meridian High girls basketball team.

The Lady Cats won the MHSAA 6A championship against Harrison Central and made history as the first Meridian high girls basketball team to win the state title.

MHS held a ceremony for the team and it was packed with fans and special guests. Mayor Jimmie Smith made an appearance and he announced that after spring break, a parade will be held in their honor.

Congratulations to Lady Cat basketball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

