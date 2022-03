USFL announces 2022 television schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The new United States Football League (USFL) announced its regular- and postseason television schedule. FOX Sports and NBC Sports, the League’s official media partners, will combine to present all 43 games live this inaugural season.

There will be 18 primetime broadcasts, including the USFL Championship Game on Sunday, July 3 airing on FOX from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. NBC Sports and FOX Sports will each broadcast one semifinal game on Saturday, June 25, from Canton, with the first airing at 3:00 PM ET on FOX, and the second in primetime at 8:00 PM ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

The USFL inaugural kickoff game in Birmingham on April 16 begins at 6:30 PM CT at Protective Stadium. The matchup pits the New Jersey Generals against the Birmingham Stallions and will be presented live on FOX, NBC, and Peacock.

2022 USFL TELEVISION SCHEDULE

(Schedule subject to change)

1 New Jersey at Birmingham Saturday 4/16 7:30 PM ET *FOX & NBC & Peacock

1 Houston at Michigan Sunday 4/17 12:00 PM ET NBC & Peacock

1 Philadelphia at New Orleans Sunday 4/17 4:00 PM ET USA

1 Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh Sunday 4/17 8:00 PM ET FS1

2 Michigan at New Jersey Friday 4/22 8:00 PM ET USA

2 Pittsburgh at Philadelphia Saturday 4/23 12:00 PM ET FOX

2 Birmingham at Houston Saturday 4/23 7:00 PM ET FS1

2 New Orleans at Tampa Bay Sunday 4/24 3:00 PM ET NBC & Peacock

3 Saturday 4/30 12:00 PM ET FOX

3 Announced 4/18 Saturday 4/30 8:00 PM ET FOX

3 Sunday 5/1 2:30 PM ET USA

3 Sunday 5/1 8:00 PM ET Peacock

4 Friday 5/6 10:00 PM ET FS1

4 Announced 4/25 Saturday 5/7 2:30 PM ET USA

4 Saturday 5/7 10:00 PM ET FS1

4 Sunday 5/8 2:00 PM ET NBC & Peacock

5 Friday 5/13 8:00 PM ET USA

5 Announced 5/2 Saturday 5/14 3:00 PM ET FOX

5 Sunday 5/15 12:00 PM ET NBC & Peacock

5 Sunday 5/15 4:00 PM ET FOX

6 Saturday 5/21 1:00 PM ET NBC & Peacock

6 Announced 5/9 Saturday 5/21 7:30 PM ET NBC & Peacock

6 Sunday 5/22 12:00 PM ET FS1

6 Sunday 5/22 4:00 PM ET FOX

7 Saturday 5/28 12:00 PM ET USA

7 Announced 5/16 Saturday 5/28 9:00 PM ET FS1

7 Sunday 5/29 2:00 PM ET FOX

7 Sunday 5/29 8:00 PM ET Peacock

8 Friday 6/3 8:00 PM ET USA

8 Announced 5/23 Saturday 6/4 3:00 PM ET FOX

8 Sunday 6/5 12:00 PM ET FOX

8 Sunday 6/5 4:00 PM ET Peacock

9 Saturday 6/11 1:00 PM ET NBC & Peacock

9 Announced 5/30 Saturday 6/11 6:00 PM ET USA

9 Sunday 6/12 4:00 PM ET FOX

9 Sunday 6/12 7:30 PM ET FS1

10 Saturday 6/18 12:00 PM ET USA

10 Announced 6/6 Saturday 6/18 4:00 PM ET FOX

10 Sunday 6/19 4:00 PM ET Peacock

10 Sunday 6/19 8:30 PM ET FS1

SEMIFINAL Saturday 6/25 3:00 PM ET FOX

SEMIFINAL Saturday 6/25 8:00 PM ET NBC & Peacock

CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday 7/3 7:30 PM ET FOX

