Alabama agencies won’t buy flags made outside U.S.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama’s governor signed Senate Bill 77 into law Wednesday. It prohibits state agencies or institutions from buying U.S. and Alabama flags manufactured outside of the United States.

Gov. Kay Ivey said it’s imperative that ‘Made in America’ is a priority and U.S. jobs are protected.

“The American flag is symbolic of the ideals we hold dear, and it is more than fitting that Alabama has committed itself to ensuring every flag that is flown on state property is made in the USA.”

Ivey said this law demonstrates Alabama’s desire to support U.S. companies.

