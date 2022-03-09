Alabama agencies won’t buy flags made outside U.S.
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama’s governor signed Senate Bill 77 into law Wednesday. It prohibits state agencies or institutions from buying U.S. and Alabama flags manufactured outside of the United States.
Gov. Kay Ivey said it’s imperative that ‘Made in America’ is a priority and U.S. jobs are protected.
Ivey said this law demonstrates Alabama’s desire to support U.S. companies.
