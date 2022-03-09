Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report March 9, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 8 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 9 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicle reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Allen, Edward Crafton arrested for burglary and commercial burglary.
Two arrested, one on the run following burglary
Mississippi police have charged Brenda Dennison and Adrian LeSure after they say they...
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Meridian Regional Airport
SkyWest files notice to end its air service in Meridian
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Child dies in tragic accident
Gun violence happens every week, with homes, cars, and even people being the targets.
Community responds to shootings in Meridian

Latest News

The homicide victims found in the Conehatta community Mar. 4 were identified as 26-year-old...
Names released in Conehatta homicide case
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 10, 2022
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 10, 2022
Brandon Allen, Edward Crafton arrested for burglary and commercial burglary.
Two arrested, one on the run following burglary
The suspects in the surveillance video seen grabbing the ATM.
WATCH: Thieves smash stolen truck into store, steal ATM