Committee advances ban on teaching of ‘divisive concepts’

An Alabama legislative committee has advanced legislation to ban the teaching of “divisive concepts” about race and gender in public schools.(WISTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama legislative committee has advanced legislation to ban the teaching of “divisive concepts” about race and gender in public schools.

The Senate Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday voted to send the bill to the full Alabama Senate.

Republicans in several states are seeking to ban either ban critical race theory or put guidelines on how educators discuss race in the classroom.

The bill would ban a list of “divisive concepts” from being taught in K-12 schools, including the notion that the United States of America is “inherently racist or sexist” and that anyone should feel guilty because of their race.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

