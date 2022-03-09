Community responds to shootings in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Gunshots are familiar sounds in meridian neighborhoods, happening every week, somewhere, with homes, cars and people being targets. And lives have been cut short.

There have been multiple shootings in the past month, causing fear in Meridian neighborhoods. To make matters worse, some are still unsolved from last year, including the murder of five-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown and a triple homicide October 12.

WTOK News 11 talked with a former gang member, a mother of a homicide victim and the Meridian police chief for solutions to deter this violence. Families have lost sons and daughters due to gun violence. Back in 2020, the homicide count was 15 people. That increased in 2021 to 17. Just this past Sunday, Meridian had its first murder of the year.

“My first thought is, if they don’t have children, their bloodline stops right there. My personal experience, my son was 20, and he didn’t have any children. So his bloodline stops right there,” said Sherren Smith.

Smith’s son was killed back in 2015. She said that it breaks her heart to see young people killing others and destroying their own lives.

“The children are killing other children. These babies they are leaving behind, if they are parents, who is going to be there for them?” said Smith.

Mary Johnson is a former gang member who lived a life that led her down a path of crime and landed her in prison. She tells us what pushes a person to join a gang.

“I left home at the age of 13 because of the trauma that I went through, the molestation and all. I took the streets of Meridian into my own hand. Thought I was doing something cool, riding around, drinking, thought I had some friends. I found out that they were so-called friends. They really weren’t my friends at all. This is what you’ve got today. You’ve got kids raising kids. Not to belittle anybody but it is just the truth. The truth is the truth. That is why you’ve got a lot of violence in the city of Meridian,” said Johnson.

She said the solution to deter this problem starts at home.

“When these young people come to the streets, we need to grab them, to put our arms around them, to let them know ‘I love you’. We need to meet them where they are,” said Johnson.

Smith shared how she taught her kids right from wrong.

“When my kids were younger, I used to take them to the police department. The new chief we have now was one of the detectives that I would let them to go talk to, to scare them. ‘If you do this, then this is going to happen’,” said Smith.

Chief Deborah Young said she remembers that moment. She said that she’s taking this gun violence problem in Meridian personally. She also makes sure the department is doing everything it can to deter this issue.

“My heart goes out to these families who are losing their loved ones. At the end of the day that is someone’s child, someone’s sister, someone’s uncle and aunt. It is personal to me. I know what it feels like to lose a child. To see this constantly happening in our community, with a lot of it being our young people, it’s very hurtful to see it happening and occurring in Meridian,” said Chief Young.

The Meridian Police Department said most of the shootings are due to gang activity and domestic violence.

