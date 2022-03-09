Advertisement

Endangered/Missing Child Alert cancelled

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has cancelled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has cancelled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 10-year-old Kemedi Skya Brooks of Jackson.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: The Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Kemedi Skya Brooks has been canceled. She has been located and is safe.

The original story posted appears below:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 10-year-old Kemedi Skya Brooks of Jackson. She is a Black female, 5 feet tall, 85 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Brooks was last seen Wednesday, Mar. 9, at about 1:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Northside Drive in Hinds County. At the time she was wearing denim pants, a black hoodie sweater, and blue and white Vans tennis shoes and was carrying a black and lime book bag.

If anyone has information about Kemedi Skya Brooks, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

See attached photo.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Allen, Edward Crafton arrested for burglary and commercial burglary.
Two arrested, one on the run following burglary
Mississippi police have charged Brenda Dennison and Adrian LeSure after they say they...
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Meridian Regional Airport
SkyWest files notice to end its air service in Meridian
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Child dies in tragic accident
Gun violence happens every week, with homes, cars, and even people being the targets.
Community responds to shootings in Meridian

Latest News

Jimmie Rodgers Festival
Jimmie Rodgers Festival Announcement
New 11 Weather
News 11 Weather
Jimmie Rodgers Festival announced Thursday evening in Meridian.
Jimmie Rodgers Festival announced
NASA day at Children's Museum,
Children’s Museum NASA Day
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Two arrested during Tennessee-Ole Miss game scheduled in court in March