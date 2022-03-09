Endangered/Missing Child Alert cancelled

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: The Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Kemedi Skya Brooks has been canceled. She has been located and is safe.

The original story posted appears below:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 10-year-old Kemedi Skya Brooks of Jackson. She is a Black female, 5 feet tall, 85 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Brooks was last seen Wednesday, Mar. 9, at about 1:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Northside Drive in Hinds County. At the time she was wearing denim pants, a black hoodie sweater, and blue and white Vans tennis shoes and was carrying a black and lime book bag.

If anyone has information about Kemedi Skya Brooks, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

See attached photo.

