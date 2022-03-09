Advertisement

Gov. Ivey approves $80 million for hospitals and nursing homes

Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday awarded an additional $80 million of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide reimbursements for the state’s hospitals and nursing homes.(WLUC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday awarded an additional $80 million of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to provide reimbursements for the state’s hospitals and nursing homes. This will support two grant programs of up to $40 million each, one administered by the Alabama Hospital Association and the other by the Alabama Nursing Home Association.

The $40 million designated for Alabama hospitals will be distributed by the Alabama Hospital Association on a reimbursement basis. It will be for the purpose of responding to or mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic and public health emergency.

The $40 million designated for Alabama nursing homes will be distributed by the Alabama Nursing Home Association on a reimbursement basis. It will be for the purpose of responding to or mitigating the covid-19 pandemic and public health emergency.

Alabama received $2.1 million in ARPA funds, and the Alabama Legislature appropriated $80 million from Alabama’s State Fiscal Recovery Fund for these programs.

