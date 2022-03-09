It remains cool today, but a brief warm-up is coming

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After early morning showers, the last of the rain has moved out. There could be some pockets of drizzle, but today will be a much drier day compared to Tuesday. However, clouds will dominate the sky, and it will remain cooler than the average by 10-15 degrees. Highs will reach the upper 50s to 60 degrees. Tonight, isolated showers are possible south of I-20 with lows in the low 40s.

Thursday, the sunshine returns in full force along with the low 70s. Mid-upper 70s are expected for Friday. Yet, our next rain maker arrives by Friday evening. It’ll be an area of low pressure that’s attached to a strong cold front. This feature will dampen our Friday evening plans, and rain looks likely overnight.

However, much colder air will race in behind Friday’s cold front. This colder air mass is expected to catch up to some moisture, and this will make snow a possibility for parts of our area early Saturday . Looking at some of the forecast models, it looks like the best opportunity for a dusting of snow will be for areas north of I-20. However, snowflakes reaching the ground in Meridian & along I-20 is surely possible . So, stay tuned as we continue to fine-tune the forecast in the coming days.

Regardless, it’ll be blustery for Saturday. Morning temps will be near freezing, and winds will gust over 35mph throughout the day. This will keep wind chills in the 30s through the afternoon. Then, Saturday night - Sunday morning lows will be in the 20s. The winds will be lighter, but still, wind chills could drop into the Teens! So, brace yourself for some COLD weather this weekend. Thankfully, Sunday afternoon brings sun & highs near 60 degrees.

Early next week, it looks like our next rain maker will move in. Highs will be in the seasonable 60s for Monday & Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.