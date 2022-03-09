MDOT head praises road work in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you drive around Meridian any time at all, it won’t take you long to figure out there’s quite a bit of road work being done.

That’s especially true in, and along, the interstate. The northbound outside lane of Highway 19/39 at I-20/59 is closed for much of March for upgrades, while major renovations continue all along Sela Ward Parkway, from the Interstate to the 22nd Avenue bridge.

Brad White, Executive Director of MDOT, said many upgrades are being made with money received after the federal infrastructure bill was passed.

”It’s our job to try and enhance the system that we have around to promote economic development but to also move traffic more efficiently and better than we have in the past,” said White. “Hopefully you’ll continue to see an investment in this area as more funds become available to the department. Lauderdale County and Meridian have always been shining stars around our cities and with traffic moving through our state and through the area with economic development and with growing populations. You also have safety concerns that come into play.”

White was in Meridian Wednesday as guest speaker at the weekly Rotary Club meeting at Northwood Country Club.

