Advertisement

Mississippi educators discuss current teacher pay raise legislation

Mississippi educators discuss current teacher pay raise legislation
Mississippi educators discuss current teacher pay raise legislation(WLBT)
By Patrice Clark
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The clock is winding down for legislators to come up with a teacher pay raise bill.

The House and Senate are still in negotiations on how much money they’re willing to give them.

Andrea Foster wants to see the state better reward educators for their hard work. She has been teaching for 18 years and says a raise to keep committed teachers in the classroom is a must.

“You need educators to teach anybody anything they want to be in this world, so therefore we deserve more than what we have been getting,” said Foster, President of Vicksburg-Warren Association of Educators.

George Stewart agrees. He is also a teacher and the President of Jackson Association of Educators. While he appreciates the effort from the Senate and House, he hopes they consider that fact that the average salary of an educator in the state lags way behind the national average.

He also wants teacher assistants to get a pay raise.

“We are losing our best and the brightest to our neighboring states, so just take a look at it,” he said. “When you are making a decision on an educator pay raise, think about what can happen not to all our students, but the students in vulnerable communities.”

Jackson Educator Kedra Pope wants to see a teacher pay raise bill that is more front loaded instead of the money being spread out over time.

“$1,200 to $1,500 for two or three years is really a slap on the wrist and a slap in the face,” she said. “If you really wanted to make a serious and significant impact, truth be told, the raise shouldn’t be any less than $7,500-$10,000.”

These passionate teachers say they will continue to reach out to their state lawmakers to make sure their voices are heard.

“We want the good things to come out of the bill that the Senate proposed at one point, as well as the good things the House has proposed,” said Stewart.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians confirmed the deaths of two people in Newton County are...
Two deaths in Newton County under investigation
One person shot in Meridian.
Two Sunday shootings in Meridian, one killed
No major injuries were reported in the crash.
High-speed chase leads to accident, one suspect in custody
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Child dies in tragic accident
21-year-old Quadarius Short died from a gunshot wound to the chest in what police said is the...
MPD: First murder of the year under investigation

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain past midnight to salvage 162-game season
MCC Hall of Fame
MCC Hall of Fame
Kemper Elem New Site Plans
Kemper Elementary Site Plans
Carson Band Hall
Carson Band Hall