New elementary site considered in Kemper County

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Site plans and district developments are underway for Kemper County after a bond was passed to build a new elementary school in DeKalb.

The Kemper County community voted yes, to pass a $12 million bond to build the elementary school that will hold Pre-K through 6th-grade students.

“It feels really good. The kids will have more space. More adequate schooling because of the time spent between the two elementary’s. One has to go to Scooba and the other has to come up here. I think it would be better so the age groups would be separated so they can focus on what they need. As far as testing and more tutoring and afterschool activities set for those age groups,” said Kemper County parent, Kasharon Darden.

The district was originally set to build the elementary on the high school’s football practice field.

Now, Kemper County Superintendent Hilute Hudson said they are looking at the possibility of building on other sites close to the high school.

He said this would save money on site development costs and allow room for further expansion.

“There’s a lot of work going on in our district. Doing a lot of site development on our current locations but also, we’ve been looking around and have a site that may potentially allow us to implement our five-phase plan. We do want to in addition to our elementary being built we’ve got some more things as far as renovating and adding athletic fields and some potential expansion to our high school areas. So, we’re just trying to make sure that when we do this school, which is phase one of this, that we also leave ourselves room and have some areas that we can add more things to our district,” said Hudson.

Hudson said he believes the state passing a teacher pay raise bill coupled with their new building will make them more competitive when hiring teachers.

He said the district is excited to add this educational opportunity for the community.

“It’s just going to be a great environment. We’ll have some things that are state of the art, and it just gives them a chance to not only learn but be happy while they’re learning to feel like hey, we matter and that’s just awesome to see. It’s exciting when you think about it’s almost a light at the end of the tunnel for us. Coming in having a lot of improvements that our staff and students have made and then coupled in with the pandemic and some of the dark days that have come with that. To be able to come out of the other side with an improved school system but also a new facility is just going to be awesome,” said Hudson.

Superintendent Hudson said the district is hoping to have the elementary open by January 2024.

