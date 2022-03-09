Advertisement

New elementary site considered in Kemper County

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Site plans and district developments are underway for Kemper County after a bond was passed to build a new elementary school in DeKalb.

The Kemper County community voted yes, to pass a $12 million bond to build the elementary school that will hold Pre-K through 6th-grade students.

“It feels really good. The kids will have more space. More adequate schooling because of the time spent between the two elementary’s. One has to go to Scooba and the other has to come up here. I think it would be better so the age groups would be separated so they can focus on what they need. As far as testing and more tutoring and afterschool activities set for those age groups,” said Kemper County parent, Kasharon Darden.

The district was originally set to build the elementary on the high school’s football practice field.

Now, Kemper County Superintendent Hilute Hudson said they are looking at the possibility of building on other sites close to the high school.

He said this would save money on site development costs and allow room for further expansion.

“There’s a lot of work going on in our district. Doing a lot of site development on our current locations but also, we’ve been looking around and have a site that may potentially allow us to implement our five-phase plan. We do want to in addition to our elementary being built we’ve got some more things as far as renovating and adding athletic fields and some potential expansion to our high school areas. So, we’re just trying to make sure that when we do this school, which is phase one of this, that we also leave ourselves room and have some areas that we can add more things to our district,” said Hudson.

Hudson said he believes the state passing a teacher pay raise bill coupled with their new building will make them more competitive when hiring teachers.

He said the district is excited to add this educational opportunity for the community.

“It’s just going to be a great environment. We’ll have some things that are state of the art, and it just gives them a chance to not only learn but be happy while they’re learning to feel like hey, we matter and that’s just awesome to see. It’s exciting when you think about it’s almost a light at the end of the tunnel for us. Coming in having a lot of improvements that our staff and students have made and then coupled in with the pandemic and some of the dark days that have come with that. To be able to come out of the other side with an improved school system but also a new facility is just going to be awesome,” said Hudson.

Superintendent Hudson said the district is hoping to have the elementary open by January 2024.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians confirmed the deaths of two people in Newton County are...
Two deaths in Newton County under investigation
One person shot in Meridian.
Two Sunday shootings in Meridian, one killed
No major injuries were reported in the crash.
High-speed chase leads to accident, one suspect in custody
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Child dies in tragic accident
21-year-old Quadarius Short died from a gunshot wound to the chest in what police said is the...
MPD: First murder of the year under investigation

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain past midnight to salvage 162-game season
MCC Hall of Fame
MCC Hall of Fame
Kemper Elem New Site Plans
Kemper Elementary Site Plans
Mississippi educators discuss current teacher pay raise legislation
Mississippi educators discuss current teacher pay raise legislation
Carson Band Hall
Carson Band Hall