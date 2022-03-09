Old Hwy 80 W. bridge closes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A bridge on Old Highway 80 West has been closed again.

City officials said they were forced to shut down the bridge following an inspection done by the state. They said it was deemed unsafe. The city will work on replacing the bridge. Some of the work to build a new bridge was already underway.

“It’s actually in construction phase right now,” Public Works Director David Hodge said. “We’re planning for construction sometime this year. We are dealing with right of way issues and utility relocation. Once that happens, we will start construction.”

The bridge closed in March 2014. A temporary repair was made, and the bridge opened in April 2015. That $49,000 repair bought drivers seven extra years of travel. Replacing the bridge could take more than a year to complete.

“It’s actually going to be moved over and it’s going to be rebuilt. We had to deal with some water and sewer line relocations. Now, we are having to mostly deal with fiber and utilities. We will get the bridge started in construction sometime this year,” Hodge said.

The city of Meridian released a map for alternate routes:

Drivers will have to take an alternate route when traveling Old Highway 80 West. (City of Meridian)

