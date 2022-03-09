Debreasha Powe named Mississippi girls basketball Gatorade player of the year
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School senior basketball star, Debreasha Powe, was named the 2021-22 Mississippi girls basketball player of the year.
Powe is only the second Gatorade Mississippi Girls basketball player of the year to be chosen from Meridian High School.
The award recognizes athletic and academic achievements as well as character that is demonstrated on the court. Powe averaged 19.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
Powe helped lead MHS to their first girls 6A state championship in program history. After the championship she was named MVP of the game.
Powe did sign her National Letter of Intent to continue her athletic and academic career with Mississippi State.
