Rain ends by morning, then cold and clouds linger

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On-and-off rain will fall through much of tonight, but it will fade to an end between midnight and sunrise Wednesday. Rain can fall heavily at times. Wednesday will be dry, but clouds will be lagging to clear.

Rainfall Tuesday & This Year

Rainfall amounts have been highly variable with biggest amounts well north of I-20 where rain has been more prolonged and, at times, heavier. Meridian Regional Airport and Naval Air Station Meridian both reported just over 0.10″ at 5 PM. That brings us to a little more than nine inches of rain for the year, which is still more than three inches below normal. Today’s rain will help the developing drought, but we need more steady, soaking day-long rainfalls like today to really help.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be cloudy and chilly with periods of rain. We’ll cool to the mid-40s by midnight, then we won’t cool much more. The low temperature will be near 46 degrees. Wednesday will be mainly cloudy. We’ll warm to the lower 50s by noon. We’ll warm to a high near 57 degrees beneath partial clearing and brightening during the afternoon.

Rain & Snow Possible Friday Night

Our next weather maker will bring rain Friday night that could briefly change to snow for some of us early Saturday morning. Snow is not a guarantee right now, and a lot can change between now and then. Right now, just know we’re watching this forecast closely.

