BSB: MSU Splits Midweek Series With No. 11 Texas Tech

Mississippi State drops the second game of the Hancock Whitney Classic.
Mississippi State drops the second game of the Hancock Whitney Classic.(MSU Athletics (Mike Krebs))
By MSU Athletics
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST
BILOXI, Miss. – No. 23 Mississippi State (7-7) dropped the second game of the Hancock Whitney Classic, 7-2, to split the midweek series with No. 11 Texas Tech (11-3) on Wednesday (March 9) at MGM Park in Biloxi.

Mississippi State defeated the Red Raiders, 11-5, on Tuesday night to open the midweek series. On Wednesday, the Diamond Dawgs fell behind early after Texas Tech plated five runs in the top half of the second on a grand slam and solo home run. MSU pitchers settled in following the five-run second and held Tech scoreless for the next five innings, allowing State to chip away at the deficit.

In the sixth, Kamren James earned a leadoff walk and came all the way around to score on an RBI double in the right-center gap by Hunter Hines. Three batters later, Hines came around to score on an RBI single to right field by Brad Cumbest, which cut Texas Tech’s lead to 5-2.

Two innings later, a triple and wild pitch allowed Texas Tech to extend the lead to four runs. The Red Raiders added an insurance run in the top of the ninth to clinch the 7-2 victory over Mississippi State.

Jackson Fristoe (1-2) started on the mound for the Dawgs and was charged with the loss after surrendering five runs – all in the second inning – on four hits while striking out four and walking three in 3.2 innings. Cam Tullar came on in relief in the fourth and struck out five Red Raiders while allowing just one hit in 3.1 innings for MSU. Mikey Tepper was State’s final pitcher of the day and allowed two runs on three hits and striking out two in 2.0 innings.

Texas Tech starter Jamie Hitt did not allow a hit in four innings and struck out four in the no decision. Reliever Colin Clark (1-0) came on in relief and picked up the win after allowing two runs on one hit in an inning of work. The Red Raiders used a total of five pitchers in the contest with Jase Lopez, Derek Bridges and Brendan Girton combining to hold MSU scoreless over the final three innings.

Hines and Cumbest led the Dawgs offensively, each going 1-for-4 with an RBI at the plate, while Von Seibert was 1-for-2 with a walk and hit by pitch.

ON DECK

MSU will host Princeton in a three-game home series at Dudy Noble Field beginning with a 6 p.m. first pitch on Friday, March 11, in Starkville.

