City of Meridian Arrest Report March 10, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ANTHONY D TALLEY JR19801213 A DOGWOOD LAKE RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
INDYA POWELL20002427 4TH AVE APT D5 MERIDIAN MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
MARCUS SMITH19794 ROBIN LN MERIDIAN MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CARLOS D SMITH19884028 36TH AVE MERIDIAN MSPUBLIC DRUNK
RESISTING ARREST
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 10, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:56 PM on March 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 2:16 PM on March 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6400 block of Old 8th Street Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

