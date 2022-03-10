City of Meridian Arrest Report March 10, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:56 PM on March 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 2:16 PM on March 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6400 block of Old 8th Street Road. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

There were no shootings reported.