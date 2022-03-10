City of Meridian Arrest Report March 10, 2022
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANTHONY D TALLEY JR
|1980
|1213 A DOGWOOD LAKE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
|INDYA POWELL
|2000
|2427 4TH AVE APT D5 MERIDIAN MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|MARCUS SMITH
|1979
|4 ROBIN LN MERIDIAN MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CARLOS D SMITH
|1988
|4028 36TH AVE MERIDIAN MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
RESISTING ARREST
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 10, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:56 PM on March 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 2:16 PM on March 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6400 block of Old 8th Street Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.