City of Meridian plans to renew its landfill contract with Waste Management

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian has plans to renew its landfill contract with Waste Management.

The city is using the Pine Ridge Landfill located in the city of Meridian.

Renewal of the contract is important because the city needs a location to take trash once it’s picked up from homes.

The council also wants to make sure the landfill contract is renewed before the city contract for trash pickup is renewed. It will cost about $25 a ton to use the landfill.

“The Waste Management contract theoretically is a more economical option for us because it is local, and the transportation costs aren’t as high.”

