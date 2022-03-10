Advertisement

City of Meridian plans to renew its landfill contract with Waste Management

By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian has plans to renew its landfill contract with Waste Management.

The city is using the Pine Ridge Landfill located in the city of Meridian.

Renewal of the contract is important because the city needs a location to take trash once it’s picked up from homes.

The council also wants to make sure the landfill contract is renewed before the city contract for trash pickup is renewed. It will cost about $25 a ton to use the landfill.

