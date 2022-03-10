Advertisement

Crimenet 03_10_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Antonio Jones.

Jones is a 47-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ in height, weighing 230 pounds.

He is wanted on two warrants out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was charged with being in possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

If you know where Jones is, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homicide victims found in the Conehatta community Mar. 4 were identified as 26-year-old...
Names released in Conehatta homicide case
Shaunna Reynolds and Austin Harrell
MBI lists person of interest in Newton Co. double homicide
Sheriff: Armed woman wanted to get someone out of jail before gun fight with deputies at RDC
“... if I ever find out anybody has committed a crime against the elderly, I will come after...
Elderly, disabled veteran found in ‘squalid’ conditions; 5 accused of abuse, narcotics-related charges
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to a disabled child.
Nurse accused of injuring, abusing special needs child

Latest News

WX 03/11
News 11 Weather
Quitman High School Broadcasting Program
Shaunna Reynolds and Austin Harrell
MBI lists person of interest in Newton Co. double homicide
Rain will change to snow as it ends tonight, but we won't all get snow.
Rain & snow Friday night will be followed by cold & wind Saturday
NE JROTC Inspection
NE JROTC annual Inspection