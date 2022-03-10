Crimenet 03_10_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Antonio Jones.

Jones is a 47-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ in height, weighing 230 pounds.

He is wanted on two warrants out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was charged with being in possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

If you know where Jones is, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.