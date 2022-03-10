Advertisement

Gas prices hurting truckers coming through Meridian

By Ethan Bird
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Gas across the country continues to either hit or set new record highs in prices.

In the Queen City, you will not find diesel prices under $4.50.

This heavily affects truckers who have to fill up to 100 or more gallons in one stop at select stations that can service them.

We talked to truckers at Queen City Truck Stop about this Thursday.

“It’s killing us, I mean, they’re not raising the rates, someone is going to have to park trucks if things keep going up.” Trucker Steve Tittle said. “Qt one point it was 3.60 something a gallon, and now just in the last week, it’s gone up, like right now 5.25.”

