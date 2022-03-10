Get ready for a weather whiplash

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today looks great for outdoor activities. We’ll have lots of sunshine with highs hovering close to 70 degrees. This will be nearly 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Tonight will be cool with 40s, but Friday brings warmer weather with highs reaching the upper 70s ahead of our next system.

Most of Friday looks great for outdoor plans, but an area of low pressure will move across our area Friday evening. This will bring a likely chance for rain with amounts ranging .25″ -.50″ (locally more). However, as the low is moving away, colder air will surge into our area early Saturday morning. Most of the moisture will be gone before it gets cold enough to support snow in Meridian, but areas north of I-20 could see some snowflakes flying. Forecast models are in good agreement that the best areas to receive a dusting (on more-so grassy & elevated surfaces) will be along and north of MS-16 in Neshoba & Kemper Counties...and along/north of AL-116 in Sumter County. For those areas, make sure to use extra caution while driving over bridges & overpasses, but the overall road conditions should be fine.

A bigger story will be the wind and cold. Friday night into Saturday morning, temps will fall into the low-mid 30s. However, it will be very windy with sustained winds of 20-30mph...and gusts ranging from 35-45mph (secure loose yard or porch items before Friday evening) . This type of wind plus the cold will lead to LOW WIND CHILLS VALUES on Saturday morning. Wind chill values will range from the low 20s to possible upper teens for some spots . During the day on Saturday, wind chills will be in the 30s even though actual temps will reach the low 40s. So, if you’re heading on Saturday...bundle up!

Saturday night into Sunday morning, the winds will relax, but it’ll be very cold regardless. Actual temps will drop into the low-mid 20s. This will be a hard freeze, so it’s best to protect any tender vegetation that’s outside...or it may not fair well. Thankfully, Sunday’s sunshine will help temps rebound into the upper 50s by the afternoon.

Next week brings another storm system for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps will be in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.