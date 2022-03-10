Knights announce Brandon Rodgers as new soccer coach

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale announced Brandon Rodgers as the new girls soccer head coach.

Rodgers attended West Lauderdale 20 years ago and he returns to his alma mater because of the talent that the West Lauderdale girls soccer team possesses.

“It feels good coming back out here,” Rodgers said. “I’ve been gone for a while but I’ve kept up with the program so it just feels good to be coming back home.”

West Lauderdale soccer will see a new coach leading the way, but there’s already familiarity with Rodgers and the players.

“I’m very familiar with a lot of the girls on this team. I’ve probably coached just about every single player on that roster for the most part. I’m familiar with them, where they play, strength and weaknesses and can use that going forward for this upcoming year,” Rodgers said.

The announcement took place at West Lauderdale High School Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.