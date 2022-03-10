Advertisement

Lady Wildcats honored at Capitol

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High School Lady Wildcats were honored at the Mississippi State Capitol for the team winning the Class 6A state championship.

The Mississippi Senate and House officially congratulated the team Thursday. This is the first-ever girls state championship for MHS.

Coach Deneshia Faulkner has led the Wildcats to three consecutive state semifinal games, this time winning the state title.

The 2021-2022 championship roster is: Marion Leflore, Jamiya King, Raygan Faulkner, Tytianna Buckley, Charity Hinton, Syria Walker, Jamesha Jones, Jaden Hill, Kayli Hite, Jaloria Hudson, Jayda Jones, Eboni Alford, Debreasha Powe, Taleah Anderson, Symia Harbour, La Princess Powell, Raniya Pruitt, Kristi Moore and Timia Graham; Head Coach Deneshia Faulkner; and Associate Head Coaches Darrin Mitchell, E’trareo Warren and Londyn Thomas.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homicide victims found in the Conehatta community Mar. 4 were identified as 26-year-old...
Names released in Conehatta homicide case
Shaunna Reynolds and Austin Harrell
MBI lists person of interest in Newton Co. double homicide
Sheriff: Armed woman wanted to get someone out of jail before gun fight with deputies at RDC
“... if I ever find out anybody has committed a crime against the elderly, I will come after...
Elderly, disabled veteran found in ‘squalid’ conditions; 5 accused of abuse, narcotics-related charges
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to a disabled child.
Nurse accused of injuring, abusing special needs child

Latest News

No. 23 Mississippi State (8-7) scored runs in six separate innings and used a 10-strikeout...
BSB: MSU’s Clark, Johnson Shine in 11-2 Win Over Princeton
Clarkdale junior pitcher and Southern Miss commit, Cal Culpepper throws his first career no...
Cal Culpepper no hitter
News 11 Sports
News 11 Sports
Auburn will play Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of the SEC men’s basketball tournament in...
Auburn to face Texas A&M in SEC men’s basketball quarterfinals
3/10/22 MBB Alabama vs Vanderbilt SEC Tournament Alabama forward Darius Miles (2) Photo by...
Alabama falls to Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament, await NCAA Tournament seeding