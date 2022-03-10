Lady Wildcats honored at Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High School Lady Wildcats were honored at the Mississippi State Capitol for the team winning the Class 6A state championship.

The Mississippi Senate and House officially congratulated the team Thursday. This is the first-ever girls state championship for MHS.

Coach Deneshia Faulkner has led the Wildcats to three consecutive state semifinal games, this time winning the state title.

The 2021-2022 championship roster is: Marion Leflore, Jamiya King, Raygan Faulkner, Tytianna Buckley, Charity Hinton, Syria Walker, Jamesha Jones, Jaden Hill, Kayli Hite, Jaloria Hudson, Jayda Jones, Eboni Alford, Debreasha Powe, Taleah Anderson, Symia Harbour, La Princess Powell, Raniya Pruitt, Kristi Moore and Timia Graham; Head Coach Deneshia Faulkner; and Associate Head Coaches Darrin Mitchell, E’trareo Warren and Londyn Thomas.

