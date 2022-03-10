Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 10, 2022

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homicide victims found in the Conehatta community Mar. 4 were identified as 26-year-old...
Names released in Conehatta homicide case
Meridian Regional Airport
SkyWest files notice to end its air service in Meridian
Mississippi police have charged Brenda Dennison and Adrian LeSure after they say they...
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Medical marijuana dispensary
Medical marijuana close to coming to Meridian
Brandon Allen, Edward Crafton arrested for burglary and commercial burglary.
Two arrested, one on the run following burglary

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 11, 2022
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 11, 2022
Five people not only face narcotic-related charges, but abuse of a vulnerable adult as well...
5 arrested on narcotics, abuse charges
The homicide victims found in the Conehatta community Mar. 4 were identified as 26-year-old...
Names released in Conehatta homicide case
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 10, 2022