Medical marijuana close to coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Medical marijuana has a good chance at making its way to the Queen City come May.

Per the state law signed on February 2nd, cities and counties have 90 days, until May 3rd, to opt-out of allowing medical marijuana distribution.

Meridian City Council President, Dr. George Thomas, told WTOK that as far as he knows there will not be any action from the city council on medical marijuana.

If the city does not take action, medical marijuana dispensaries would be allowed in Meridian under the state law.

