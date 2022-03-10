Advertisement

Mississippi advances bill against COVID vaccine mandates

A bill advancing in Mississippi says anyone could cite religious objections to avoid a public...
A bill advancing in Mississippi says anyone could cite religious objections to avoid a public or private employer’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.(WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A bill advancing in Mississippi says anyone could cite religious objections to avoid a public or private employer’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

House Bill 1509 passed the Senate 36-15 Wednesday, with Republicans in favor and most Democrats opposed. One Democrat did not vote.

A version of the bill passed the House in January, also mostly along party lines. Because the Senate made changes, the bill will go to final negotiations.

The bill says Mississippi government entities could not withhold services or refuse jobs to people who choose not to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Mandates for the vaccine have not been widespread in Mississippi.

To read the bill in full, click here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homicide victims found in the Conehatta community Mar. 4 were identified as 26-year-old...
Names released in Conehatta homicide case
Meridian Regional Airport
SkyWest files notice to end its air service in Meridian
Mississippi police have charged Brenda Dennison and Adrian LeSure after they say they...
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Medical marijuana dispensary
Medical marijuana close to coming to Meridian
Brandon Allen, Edward Crafton arrested for burglary and commercial burglary.
Two arrested, one on the run following burglary

Latest News

Rain, snow, wind, and freezing cold temps are heading our way
Numerous weather alerts are in effect for our area tonight through Sunday morning
Clarkdale junior pitcher and Southern Miss commit, Cal Culpepper throws his first career no...
Cal Culpepper no hitter
Jimmie Rodgers Festival
Jimmie Rodgers Festival Announcement
New 11 Weather
News 11 Weather
House leaders craft another proposal for teacher pay raises