Advertisement

Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage

Mississippi police have charged Brenda Dennison and Adrian LeSure after they say they...
Mississippi police have charged Brenda Dennison and Adrian LeSure after they say they discovered evidence of the couple locking their grandchildren in a dog cage.(Tate Co Sheriffs Office)
By Hannah Wallsmith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - A Mississippi couple is charged with felony child abuse after being accused of locking their grandchildren in a dog cage.

Tate County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report from East Tate Elementary School of a student telling their teacher they get locked in a cage at home when they get in trouble, WMC reported.

Investigators along with Child Protective Services went to the home in Tate County, Mississippi. Deputies say they found a metal cage with a locking device and enough evidence to believe at some point children had been placed inside the cage.

The grandmother of the child, 51-year-old Brenda Dennison and her boyfriend, 52-year-old Adrian LeSure, were arrested and charged with felony child abuse.

Sheriff’s office says four children were living in the home at the time of the incident and have been placed in CPS custody.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Allen, Edward Crafton arrested for burglary and commercial burglary.
Two arrested, one on the run following burglary
Meridian Regional Airport
SkyWest files notice to end its air service in Meridian
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Child dies in tragic accident
Gun violence happens every week, with homes, cars, and even people being the targets.
Community responds to shootings in Meridian

Latest News

Jimmie Rodgers Festival
Jimmie Rodgers Festival Announcement
The Russian request announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its deputy U.N. ambassador...
UN council to meet on Russian claim of US labs in Ukraine
New 11 Weather
News 11 Weather
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill