Mississippi leaders and experts respond to rising gas prices

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re all in sticker shock when it’s time to fill-up.

Nationally, gas prices are now the most expensive in U.S. history. The previous record from 2008 has been broken. And here in Mississippi, we’re getting close to our record high.

AAA’s report shows the average price per gallon in Mississippi is $3.92 as of March 9. That’s four cents shy of the July 2008 record.

And regular gas is nearly 80 cents higher in the Magnolia State than it was a month ago. We went to the Mississippi Oil and Gas Board to find out whether we could have relief on the way or brace for more sticker shock.

“Prices are gonna go up a little bit... if not a lot, it’s hard to say,” described David Snodgrass, Mississippi Oil and Gas Board Geologist Administrator. “I’d hate to speculate about that. But, but I would expect to see a rise in prices.”

Congressman Michael Guest points out that even if the prices have reached as high as some places in Mississippi, people’s pocketbooks still take a bigger hit.

“A state like Mississippi where we’re more rural, and people have to travel greater distances, those price increases are going to affect Mississippians I think far more than people that live in other parts of the country,” noted Guest.

There are calls from Republican members of Mississippi’s Congressional delegation, for more energy independence. They want the U.S. to produce more oil, especially now that we’ve banned all Russian energy imports.

“As a delegation, we are going to be continuing to pressure the administration to open up federal lands to drilling to make sure that pipeline projects that are being held up, that those pipeline projects are quickly reviewed and hopefully approved,” added Guest. “And that we’re going to work towards seeing that the administration rollback some of the regulations.”

So realistically, how quickly could you feel some relief at the pump?

“If we relied solely on our production or producing from new drilling, then you’re looking at, you know, several months before we could actually see that difference but by importing it in the immediate future you would probably see like quick relief,” added David Snodgrass.

Snodgrass says the U.S. has long relied on a combination of those. He says the market loves stability and that’s why using both American produced oil and imports has helped keep those stable in the past.

