NE Elementary hosted Art Celebration Day

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale Elementary hosted its first Community Art Celebration Day on Thursday to expose the students to various forms of art. Eleven local artists were there, and each had an interactive station where kids could either participate...or see examples of a specific art-form. From music & dance to quilting & ceramics, organizers say art is more than just coloring or painting. They say exposure to different art forms makes a student more well rounded.

“At NE Elementary, we’re not just about academics. We hope that they can take some things in art, because it’s proven that art can also be taken into the classroom…and enhance learning there as well,” said. Linda Weir, of NEE’s family & community engagement.

The students seemed to really enjoy the art tour, and the school plans to make it an annual event.

