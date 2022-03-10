Advertisement

Rain on the way for Friday night, but the change to snow doesn’t look promising

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The storm system that brought heavy rain and loud thunder to some of us overnight Tuesday brought severe thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes from Mobile to Dothan early this morning. We didn’t get any severe weather locally, and now we’ve turned colder behind that storm system.

Our Next 24 Hours

Clouds will clear out tonight. We’ll cool to the lower 40s by midnight. The low temperature will be near 38 degrees. Thursday will be sunny and warmer. We’ll warm to near 60 degrees by noon. The high temperature will be near 71 degrees.

The Next Round of Rain

Our next weather maker will arrive late Friday. It will bring rain and thunder to us on Friday night. Rain can fall heavily at times. An isolated stronger storm can bring a localized wind gust of over 50 mph. While that can break tree limbs, damaging severe thunderstorms are unlikely.

Change To Snow? Not Likely

Any rain left after midnight Friday night and early Saturday morning may change to snow, but odds are moisture will be limited by the time we’re cold enough for the change to snow to happen. It may be that there are some spotty areas of light snow. It will be minimal, if at all, and accumulation is unlikely. If anything does fall, it will be overnight when most of us are sleeping. This is a very low impact storm system. The heavy rain on Friday evening will be the bigger deal.

