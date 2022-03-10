Rain will fall Friday night, brief change to snow possible for some

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Winston and Noxubee counties in Mississippi from 10 PM Friday until 6 AM Saturday and for Pickens County in Alabama from midnight Friday night until 9 AM Saturday. Some limited snow accumulation is possible within the advisory area. Brief flurries are possible farther south, but they will be more spotty and accumulation from them is unlikely.

Rain Likely, Brief Change To Snow Possible For Some

Rain will increase across our area starting between 6 PM and 9 PM Friday. Widespread rain is likely through about 2 AM. A change to snow could happen north of Highway 16 (Carthage to Philadelphia to DeKalb). Brief flurries are possible south of Highway 16, but they’ll be more hit-or-miss. Potential for any snow will wind down between 4 AM and 6 AM Saturday. Snow is far from a guarantee. Odds are, some areas will get some limited snow and other areas will get only rain.

Forecast Rain & Snow Amounts

Rainfall amounts will be between one tenth of an inch and a half inch. Snowfall amounts will be less than an inch with up to a half inch of accumulation north of Highway 16. Accumulation south of Highway 16 is unlikely, even though brief flurries are possible.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to near 50 degrees by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 42 degrees. Friday will start sunny. We’ll warm to the lower 70s by noon, then clouds will start building. A brief shower is possible during the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 77 degrees. Rain will increase across our area starting between 6 PM and 9 PM.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.