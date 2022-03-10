SkyWest files notice to end its air service in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - SkyWest Airlines announced Thursday its intention to end its service at 29 regional airports nationwide, including Meridian. SkyWest said it will file a public notice with the U.S. Department of Transportation to terminate service once replacement carriers are found.

Tom Williams, president of Meridian Regional Airport, said its air service consultant had already alerted Meridian that a pilot shortage could trigger a pull-out and solutions are being sought.

“We expect no changes in the next 90 days, although efforts will be underway to identify a replacement carrier that best meets Meridian’s passenger needs including our military passengers. The transition process could take until the end of the year and SkyWest has committed to do their best to serve us until that transition can smoothly occur.”

All 29 airports are Essential Air Service airports. The federal government’s EAS program provides subsidies to airlines that operate air service into smaller airports that are vital to economic strength in their communities. All 29 of the airports are served by United Airlines, with SkyWest as the carrier.

