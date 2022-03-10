SkyWest files notice to end its air service in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - SkyWest Airlines announced Thursday its intention to end its service at 29 regional airports nationwide, including Meridian. SkyWest said it will file a public notice with the U.S. Department of Transportation to terminate service once replacement carriers are found.
Tom Williams, president of Meridian Regional Airport, said its air service consultant had already alerted Meridian that a pilot shortage could trigger a pull-out and solutions are being sought.
All 29 airports are Essential Air Service airports. The federal government’s EAS program provides subsidies to airlines that operate air service into smaller airports that are vital to economic strength in their communities. All 29 of the airports are served by United Airlines, with SkyWest as the carrier.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.