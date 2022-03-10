Advertisement

Tanner Hall Throws Another Gem to Lead Southern Miss to 7-2 Wednesday Night Win over Tulane

(Courtesy: Southern Miss)
(Courtesy: Southern Miss)(WTOK)
By USM Athletics
Published: Mar. 9, 2022
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Tanner Hall pitched eight strong innings and Dustin Dickerson had three hits and a pair of RBI to lead Southern Miss past No. 18 Tulane 7-2 Wednesday night at Pete Taylor Park.

The Golden Eagles (10-3) won their fourth game in a row as they met the Green Wave (10-3) for the first time in baseball since the 2018 campaign.

Hall enjoyed his second-straight consecutive strong start after limiting then No. 8 Mississippi State to one run over seven innings last week. Against the Green Wave, the sophomore from Zachary, La., limited Tulane to just four hits – two of those coming in the eighth inning – as he allowed an unearned run with no walks and eight strikeouts to post the victory and improve to 2-0.

The right-handed hurler threw 92 pitches in the outing, 77 for strikes, for an 84 percent strike-to-ball ratio. He has not allowed an earned run over his last 16 innings in a starting role.

Offensively, Southern Miss jumped out with three runs in the second inning and never looked back. Slade Wilks singled with one out and Carson Paetow added a two-out double to put runners at second and third. The next batter, Rodrigo Montenegro, then hit a ground ball to second that kicked off of Chase Engelhard for an error scoring Wilks. Dustin Dickerson, who enjoyed his third-straight three-hit contest, singled through the right side and plated Wilks. The throw from the right fielder, Ethan Groff, kicked away from the third baseman in an effort to retire Montenegro, but instead he scored on the errant throw.

Tulane starter Carter Robinson (1-1) went 5 1/3 innings and allowed six runs (three earned) on eight hits with no walks and four strikeouts to suffer the loss.

After the Green Wave plated their first run on an wide throw by Danny Lynch on a play at first in the fourth, Dickerson led off the fifth with a double and then scored two batters later on Reece Ewing’s two-run homer to right, his team-leading third of the year for a 5-1 advantage.

The Golden Eagles then extended the lead to 6-1 in the sixth with a RBI single from Dickerson, before Christopher Sargent added a solo home run, his second of the year, in the seventh for the Eagles.

Tulane added another tally in the ninth on a ground out by third baseman Brayden Morrow.

Southern Miss returns to the road this weekend when they travel to Dallas Baptist for a three-game set. Game times are 6:30 p.m., Friday, at 2 p.m., Saturday, and at 1 p.m., Sunday.

