Advertisement

USM women’s basketball falls in C-USA quarters

The Lady Eagles of the University of Southern Mississippi saw its time at the Conference USA...
The Lady Eagles of the University of Southern Mississippi saw its time at the Conference USA Women's Basketball Championship come to an end Thursday afternoon.(WTOK)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi women’s basketball team could not keep pace down the stretch to Middle Tennessee State University, falling 70-50 Thursday afternoon at the Ford Center.

USM (18-12) will await its fate Sunday to hear whether the Women’s National Invitation Tournament will come a-calling with a postseason bid.

USM head women’s basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis said she hopes her seniors get another crack at the court.

”Those four seniors are so special to me,” Lee-McNelis said. “They’ve grown so much as people and as students. They’ll all four graduate here soon. It’s been a journey with them, through a lot of ups and downs. To watch them grow as young people, I’m going to miss them.”

USM was led by Domonique Davis with 14 points, while senior Kelsey Jones added 13 points.

The Lady Eagles led 15-13 after one period, but went cold offensively in the second quarter, trailing by as many as 15 points. But USM rallied over the final four minutes of the first half, pulling within eight points on Rose Warren’s 3-pointer.

The Lady Eagles had their deficit down to nine in the third quarter before MTSU (23-6) finished strong to grab a 57-43 lead heading into the final quarter.

USDM never got any closer.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The homicide victims found in the Conehatta community Mar. 4 were identified as 26-year-old...
Names released in Conehatta homicide case
Meridian Regional Airport
SkyWest files notice to end its air service in Meridian
Mississippi police have charged Brenda Dennison and Adrian LeSure after they say they...
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Medical marijuana dispensary
Medical marijuana close to coming to Meridian
Brandon Allen, Edward Crafton arrested for burglary and commercial burglary.
Two arrested, one on the run following burglary

Latest News

Clarkdale junior pitcher and Southern Miss commit, Cal Culpepper throws his first career no...
Cal Culpepper no hitter
News 11 Sports
News 11 Sports
Auburn will play Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of the SEC men’s basketball tournament in...
Auburn to face Texas A&M in SEC men’s basketball quarterfinals
3/10/22 MBB Alabama vs Vanderbilt SEC Tournament Alabama forward Darius Miles (2) Photo by...
Alabama falls to Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament, await NCAA Tournament seeding
Newton County Academy senior middle line backer, Colby Hollingsworth, signs with St. John Fisher.
Colby Hollingsworth signs to St. John Fisher