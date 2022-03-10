UWA heads to Fort Lauderdale for first round of DII tournament

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The West Alabama Tigers flew out of Jackson Wednesday to head to Fort Lauderdale for round one of the DII men’s basketball tournament.

The Tigers will take on Embry Riddle in Fort Lauderdale Florida on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Eagles are 22-9 on the season and enter the game as the number three seed. West Alabama comes in as the sixth seed.

Embry Riddle has had an explosive offense this season so the Tigers will have to continue to press on defense in order to win on the road.

UWA is coming off of a loss in the GSC conference tournament to Alabama Huntsville. They sit at an overall record of 24-6.

