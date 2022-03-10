West Lauderdale teacher is racing for the Knights in a 24 hour bike challenge

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale history teacher Ed Abdella will be riding his bike for 24 hours on Friday morning as part of a fundraiser for the West Lauderdale band and football team.

Abdella has been trying to coordinate this race for a while now but has had some set backs due to injury and COVID-19. But the 24 hour challenge will officially be happening on Friday.

Even though riding for 24 hours straight does seem crazy, for those who know Mr. Abdella, this is pretty normal.

Abdella said, “I don’t know. I think they think I’m nuts.”

Ed Abdella will start racing at 8 a.m. Friday morning right outside West Lauderdale high school. He is racing to prepare himself for some races he has coming up but also to help raise money for the football team and the band. His goal is to raise enough for a new scoreboard in the Kingdom.

“Anytime I can do something for the school. It’s not a job. Everyday I wake up and go to work. Sometimes I’ll wake up and go, ‘Ugh it’s Monday,’ but once I get to school and get on duty and see the kids coming in I’m all excited. My big thing and I’d love to be able to, is get raise enough money to get a [new] score board.”

Senior band student Blaize Chaudron said, “Mr. Abdella, he’s an awesome guy. I love him very much. He means a lot to us.”

The Knights are currently accepting pledges by the mile. Abdella is trying to race around 380-400 miles.

For more information on how to pledge, contact West Lauderdale High School or email kgrant@lauderdale.k12.ms.us or lsloan1006@gmail.com.

