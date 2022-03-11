Alabama falls to Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament, await NCAA Tournament seeding

TAMPA, Fla. (WBRC) - Alabama falls to Vanderbilt in the second round of the SEC tournament 82-76.

Alabama went into halftime with a ten point lead over the Commodores. The Tide’s defense played stellar in the first half, holding Vanderbilt to just over 26 percent shooting from the field and forcing nine turnovers.

The first half of the game saw both teams get very physical, with officials calling 29 fouls between the Tide and the Commodores. Both teams shot 18 free throws in the first half.

With star point guard Jahvon Quinerly going to the bench in the first half due to foul trouble, freshman JD Davison stepped in to run the Tide’s offense, with five assists in the first half alone.

After trailing by as much as 15 in the second half, Vanderbilt crawled back into the game, taking a 57 to 56 lead, but the Tide would come back to take a 62-57 lead. After going back and forth, Vanderbilt hit a three pointer to take a 71-68 lead, and the Commodores would not relinquish the lead.

This was the second time the Crimson Tide matched up against Vanderbilt this season. In February, Alabama left Nashville with a 74-72 win over the Commodores.

Scotty Pippen Jr. would lead both teams in scoring with 26 points. Jaden Shackleford led the Tide with 21 points. Shackleford and Quinerly fouled out of the game.

The Tide fall to 19-13 on the season. They will now wait to see who they face in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

