All Scholastic Sports team 2022: Mary London Moore

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - Patrician Academy’s Mary London Moore has been selected to the 2022 All-Scholastic Sports team.

Mary London Moore competes in multiple sports for the Saints including cheer, track and field, and basketball. Moore’s immense talent has made her a stand out athlete at Patrician Academy and it’s something that stemmed from childhood.

“When I was growing up, I did a bunch of different sports and then I just kind of kept doing it as I got older,” Moore said. “I really enjoy being busy and doing different sports and I have fun mixing it up throughout the year. Playing a sport every season is really fun for me,” she said.

Moore is a senior at Patrician Academy and Saints girls basketball head coach Whitley Robinson has noticed her grow not just as an student-athlete, but as a leader.

“I have been here for two years. I helped out with the program last year and then I came on as head coach and just in two years, I have seen her grow tremendously,” Robinson said. “She went from being just a member of the basketball team to being a huge leader,” she added.

“I’ve definitely grown a lot and sports have had a big impact on that,” Moore said. “My teachers and classmates impact me and they allow me to grow and push me to be better everyday,” she said.

Moore has been with Patrician Academy Cheer for over four years. (Patrician Academy)

Playing multiple sports and being a leader for an entire school can seem overwhelming, but Mary London still comes into Patrician Academy with a smile on her face. Patrician Academy English teacher Melissa Bracknell has known Moore since her 9th grade year and knows that her work ethic will help her when she goes to college.

“I know that her plate is always full. She’s involved in so many different things in this school and she’s extremely busy. Yet, she is always focused on whatever task is at hand.” Bracknell said. “She’s very goal-oriented. She sets her goals and works towards them and then she sets new goals and keeps working,” she said.

“I really try to prioritize. I enjoy school so it doesn’t bother me to study. I enjoy coming to school every day and learning something new and my teachers help a lot too,” Moore said.

Mary London will be heading to the University of Alabama to start the next chapter in her academic career but she without a doubt leaves a lasting legacy with Patrician Academy.

