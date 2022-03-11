Chancery Court Staff Attorney retires in Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A longtime employee of the Lauderdale County Chancery Court is retiring. Jane Stroble Miller was honored with a special celebration Thursday.

“This is where I grew up. This is my home,” Miller said.

Miller has spent the past 18 years working as a Chancery Court Staff Attorney in Lauderdale County. She has been part a member of the Mississippi Bar since May 1982.

“I started looking over a lot of the probate works and orders like they did the ex parte stuff. Before it was over with, I had accumulated all this knowledge from looking it up,” Miller explained. “I would tell them that you go to the statutes, go to Robert Williams’ book and look at Judge Primeaux’s blog. That’s what you do when you’re practicing probate law.”

Miller’s family, friends and colleagues all attended her retirement celebration in the courtroom Thursday.

“She had a wealth of knowledge and was more than happy to help you if you had questions,” attorney John Compton said. “Talk to her before you file something. She was just a lot of help to everyone.”

Miller is legally blind, but that never stopped her from working hard and becoming someone everyone relied on.

“She’s been a resource for attorneys in all probate matters, even in trial matters and sometimes to just to have a shoulder to cry on,” Judge Larry Primeaux of the 12th Chancery Court District said. “Jane is a caring person, a very professional attorney and she is deeply devoted to the legal profession.”

Miller believes Lauderdale County’s legal community is one of the best. She will miss her time here.

“I loved working with them and for them and everything else. It’s very good to have people who are dedicated to their profession. That’s what I’m going to miss, what’s going on in the courts and how people are doing with it,” Miller said.

Miller officially retires at the end of March. She will then make the move to Knoxville, Tennessee.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.