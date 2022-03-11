Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report March 11, 2022

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
SANTARIUS STIDMON1994532 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
CHILD ENDANGERMENT X 2
THERESA C BELVIN19722382 MULEY RD DECATUR, MSPUBLIC DRUNJK
BONNIE J CHATHAM1975826 BONITA DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 11, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:22 AM on March 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of Saint Luke Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

