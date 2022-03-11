Food truck park coming to Meridian this year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A food truck park could be operating in Meridian in the next two months.

Ward 5 City Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey advocated for a permanent location for food trucks. The Culinary Park at 2401 5th Street is the designated spot. It will accommodate up to seven food trucks. Lindsey said the city’s food truck ordinance limits where food trucks may park unless certain events are being held.

“I’m so thankful for Jimmy Copeland for coming up with the idea. The idea of food trucks to have a permanent spot where they can meet Monday – Friday. People can come, listen to music, and eat at various trucks. Have a little something here and something there. We can have a congregation where the community can come together,” said Lindsey.

Property owner, Jimmy Copeland, is making this possible with the goal of bringing more activity to the African American District in downtown Meridian.

Contact Copeland at 601-692-3555 if you would like to have your food truck operate at the 5th Street location.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.