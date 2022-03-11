Frontline Responders: Marsha Hannah

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After graduating from Mississippi State University, Marsha Hannah spent 30 years in retail as a business owner and interior decorator.

And although she loved her jobs, she said she found her calling about ten years ago when she became the Marketing and Public Relations Director at Aldersgate Retirement Community.

Marsha says sometimes the hardest part of her job is convincing prospective residents to move from their homes to Aldersgate. But once they do, they almost always love it.

“They find life again when they come here,” said Hannah. “And Lindsey it is not easy to get them to come. It’s really not. It’s a really hard process to do. I often times feel like I’ve got a lot of psychology going on in what I do convincing people that if they come, they’re going to love us. If they come, they’re going to love this. And they do.”

Make sure and tune in Sunday night at ten and Good Morning Meridian Monday for Frontline Responders, as we highlight Marsha Hannah.

