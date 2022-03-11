Gas prices: Global uncertainties or price gouging?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Filling up at the pump has been hurting wallets internationally; how do we make any sense of this?

“Since Russia invaded Ukraine oil prices in the United States market have increased about 30%. The price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gulf Coast region of the United States has also increased about 30%,” said Mississippi State University associate professor of finance, Dr. Paul Spurlin. “So, I do not think we are seeing price gouging at the gasoline pump on average in our region.”

The war in Ukraine is the primary factor in rising gas prices; it was prefaced by other factors.

“We need to understand that even before the war oil prices had been increasing, so it’s not only the war,” Dr. Spurlin said.

Customers have told WTOK their frustrations with current gas prices, but Dr. Spurlin said that about 50% of gas prices are based on the price of oil, so the future of your wallet hangs on the balance of global uncertainties.

“Traders are reacting to expected supply shocks due to the Russian-Ukrainian War. Anything that relieves uncertainty about the direction of the war and where it’s headed will take some increase that we’ve seen in the oil prices, take some of that out,” Spurlin said.

