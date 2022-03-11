Advertisement

Governor reflects on two years of the pandemic

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This date marks two years since the first reported case of COVID-19 in the state of Mississippi. The first spike in cases didn’t come until July when the state tallied more than a thousand cases a day.

The next waves came in January and July of 2021. And here we are now with cases once again lower after the omicron spike.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves had been in office two months when the pandemic started. He said he’s glad to be able to offer benefits amounting to $100,000 per family who had a first responder die in the line of duty from COVID-19.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety estimates there are around 50 first-responder families that will retroactively receive the benefits.

