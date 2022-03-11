Jimmie Rodgers Festival announced

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Jimmie Rodgers Festival is making a grand return this year. Ten events will span the course of a week.

The Eli Young Band will headline the festival with other performances from Randy Houser, Tristan Tritt, Frank Foster, Todd Tilghman, Vasti Jackson, Chapel Hart, Parish County Line and Crawford & Power.

The story of Jimmie Rodgers will be told through a play called America’s Blue Yodeler that takes place on May 7 at Meridian Community College. That kicks off a full week of entertainment.

“We are bringing back the tradition of the weeklong festival for Jimmie Rodgers. Kicking off May 7, we have a plethora of events going on,” Jimmie Rodgers Executive Director Leslie Lee explained. “From a crawfish boil to a play with MCC, there’s so much. Just carrying us throughout the week we will have Jimmie’s Jam, which is a musician’s night. For our music history buffs we have a night devoted for them. We are bringing back the Wednesday gospel night with Todd Tilghman. He can’t get any better. We are finishing off with that big outdoor festival.”

The Jimmie Rodgers Foundation also announced plans for a new mural in downtown Meridian.

They will begin work on a Jimmie Rodgers painting on the side of the Vice building on 22nd Ave. They are currently working on raising money for the mural but say it should be up in time for the festival.

“It costs a lot of money. We are kicking off a community campaign for you to be a part of history. We are saying $9 for the Blue Yodeler number nine,” Lee said. “Nine-dollars for number nine and that’s going to give us a gorgeous Jimmie Rodgers mural at his home of Meridian right here on the back of the Vice Building.”

For times and ticket prices, you can visit Jimmie Rodgers Festival for information.

Here’s a brief rundown of events taking place that week:

Saturday, May 7 – Bud N’ Boilin’ Crawfish Cook-off, Talent Competition, Jimmie Rodgers: America’s Blue Yodeler at 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 - Jimmie Rodgers: America’s Blue Yodeler at Meridian Community College at 7 p.m.

Monday, May 9 – Jimmie’s Jam Session: A Tribute to Rick Courtney at Dumont Plaza

Tuesday, May 10 – Jimmie Rodgers Music History Seminar at the MAX

Wednesday, May 11 – Todd Tilghman performs at the Temple Theater

Thursday, May 12 – Randy Houser performs at the Temple Theater

Friday, May 13 – Parade featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales, Performances on City Hall Lawn by Crawford & Power, Tristan Tritt and Frank Foster.

Saturday, May 14 – Threefoot Festival, Bluegrass in the Park at Dumont Plaza. Performances on Saturday will include Eli Young Band, Vasti Jackson, Chapel Hart and Parish County Line.

Sunday, May 15 – NOLA Gospel Brunch at the MAX featuring Joyful and the Spirit of New Orleans.

