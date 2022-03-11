Advertisement

Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian hosting NASA Day

By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian is hosting a NASA Day on Saturday, March 12th from 9 in the morning till 5 in the evening.

Children will be able to spend the day learning about space, astronauts, and aviation.

They can come dressed in their own space costumes.

The exhibits for the day are provided by NASA’s Johnson Space Space Center in Houston, Texas. Representatives from the Stennis Space Center on the Mississippi coast will also be there to answer questions. There will also be crafts, a space photo booth, mission patch craft, and a space lender craft. Aviators from NAS Meridian will also be present during the day. The museum hopes to generate interest in space.

Your little one can also spend their spring break at the Mississippi Children’s Museum with the upcoming “Week of Wonder.”

