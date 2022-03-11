Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Evelyn Bond will begin at 2:00 PM Monday, March 14, 2022 at Northpark Church in Meridian with the Reverends Kyle York, Jim Feirtag, and Gene “Tripp” Bond, III officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Bond, 87, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was first and foremost a Christian and devoted follower of Christ. She loved people and enjoyed fellowshipping with them; to know her, was to love her. She was devoted to her family and accepted them as they are. She reflected Christ to the world in her home, church, and workplace. She was involved in her family’s life from the very beginning, from PTA and school events, to concerts, piano recitals, plays, sporting events, and all areas in between.

As a child, Mary was blessed with a loving Christian family and a close knit group of friends. She grew up in the church, learning at a young age the unconditional love of Jesus that she shared with the world until her final breath. Mary had a way of making even the most mundane or even painful tasks simultaneously joyful, bringing a smile to the faces of others through even the most difficult of times. This joy is one of countless qualities that drew others to her. She overflowed with love for all people, making new friends everywhere she went. Even in her final days, she was adored by the nurses and staff who cared for her.

Mary loved nothing more than serving others, especially her family. She was an outstanding cook, and holiday meals around her table were filled with warmth and some of the most delicious southern cooking in this state. She was the definition of a cheerful giver. Yet the greatest gifts that Mary gave to her family were the eternal gifts of love, faith, joy, peace, kindness, generosity, and grace. These are the gifts that we will treasure forever, knowing that they live on just as she continues to live on in the joyful presence of her Savior.

Mrs. Mary is survived by her children, Debbie Hermetz and Gene Bond, Jr. (Toni); grandchildren, Jennifer Hermetz York (Kyle), Kristen Pittman (Jami), Phillip Austin Miller, Heather Webb (Daniel), and Gene “Tripp” Bond, III. Great-grandchildren, Mason York, Caleb York, Alison Pittman, Jayden Webb, Lillian Webb, and Nicholas Webb. Her special friend from birth, Dwight Watts, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Bond is preceded in death by her husband of over 28 years, Gene Bond, Sr.; her parents, Charles “Charlie” and Bessie Husbands; son-in-law, Bob Hermetz; Siblings, Doris Seale and Helen Blackwell.

Pallbearers will be Steve Blackwell, Ricky Blackwell, Larry Bond, Stanley Bond, Rev. Artie Burnett, and Robert Moore with her great-nephews and members of the Christian Home Builders Sunday School Class serving as honorary pallbearers.

The family suggests memorials be made to Northpark Church or to The American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.

The Bond family will receive guests from 11:30 AM until 1:45 PM prior to funeral rites at the church.

